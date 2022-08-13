ANC North West conference will finally get underway  

Sipho Mabena

Indications are that the ANC’s 9th provincial conference in North West will finally get underway after hours of delay and legal drama that saw the interim provincial committee (IPC) stripped of voting powers.

On Friday night the North West High Court in Mahikeng granted the urgent interdict application after disgruntled member Tshepo Bosman argued that the IPC was unconstitutional as its term of office had ended three years ago.

Nomvula Mokonyane, the party’s National Executive Committee members, told eNCA that it was all systems go for the conference to officially get underway at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

She said the party’s deputy president David Mabuza, who was scheduled to officially opened the conference at 09:00 has arrived at the venue and will take the stage once formal processes had been completed.

“The conference will sit today. Already delegates are walking in. We had 28 branches that were awaiting decisions of the steering committee. The steering committee has met, we are going back to [the registration centre] to resolve those 28 issues. We are over 99% registered delegates,” Mokonyane said.

There has been talks of the disgruntled members writing to the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe making clear their intention to continue with the court action to stop the conference.

Mokonyane said they were not aware of such a letter and that they will abide by the court ruling.

“The steering committee have made a determination and …we will abide by the court ruling,” she said.

More than 800 voting delegates from 316 branches are expected to participate in the hotly contested conference.

Asked whether the IPC members can contest for positions, the national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they are allowed to stand.

“They can participate and contest, they are members of the ANC in good standing. If they qualify, they will sign the nomination and contest.”

Hotly contested

The conference is a hot contest between former premier Supra Mahumapelo, whose RET slate wants him back in the saddle and former MEC Nono Maloyi, Premier Bushy Maape, finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi – who all contested under the President Cyril Ramaphosa ticket.

Maloyi’s electoral slate listed Lazzy Mokgosi as deputy chair, Sipho Diale as secretary, Viola Motsumi as deputy secretary and Sello Lehare as treasurer.

Maape’s slate being touted comprises Sanco provincial chair and provincial chief whip Paul Sebegoe as deputy chair, Thato Mogogodi as secretary and Rose Thabanchu as deputy secretary.

Among his additional members are China Dodovu, Kenny Morolong, Philly Mapulane and Wendy Matsemela.

Slates for female candidates Rosho and Mosenogi are not yet known.