‘Do not use chairs on each other’-DD Mabuza tell ANC North West conference delegates.

Sipho Mabena

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has expressed gratitude to members for maturity displayed in ensuring that the party’s North West 9th provincial elective conference finally sat, after years without elected provincial leadership.

He said it was heartening to see delegates singing, saying he was impressed with the jovial mood at the conference currently underway at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

“I was happy when I arrived and people were singing…I am going to call the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to tell him I was at a different conference. I wish you all the best in your deliberations. Do not use chairs on each other,” the party’s second in command said.

Delayed

The conference finally got underway after hours of delay and legal drama that saw the interim provincial committee (IPC) stripped of voting powers.

On Friday night the North West High Court in Mahikeng granted the urgent interdict application after disgruntled member Tshepo Bosman argued that the IPC was unconstitutional as its term of office had ended three years ago.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Nomvula Mokonyane earlier said they were not aware of letter reportedly sent by disgruntled members informing the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe of their intention to continue with the court action to stop the conference.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says he is not aware of a letter sent to the office of the Secretary-General. The letter was allegedly sent by aggrieved party members demanding the North West Elective conference be stopped. #DStv403 #eNCA #ANCNW pic.twitter.com/PrjHogR0Zv— eNCA (@eNCA) August 13, 2022

Deputy president Mabuza said they were grateful to members who dedicated their time and energies in making this conference a reality.

“Your determination to make this conference a success is noted, appreciated, and saluted. If it were not for your cooperation with the provincial dispute resolution committee and the desire to see the province transformed, today would not have been possible,” he said.

Challenging times WATCH: @MYANC Deputy President David Mabuza says unity and renewal of the party should be priority at this weekend’s conference #ANCNW @thaboBlac pic.twitter.com/XvO1VE7QLw— POWER987News (@POWER987News) August 13, 2022

Mabuza said the conference takes place at a time when the ruling party was grappling unity of purpose, ideological coherence around the National Democratic Revolution and organisational discipline to serve selflessly.

He said people the party professed to serve as leader of society were questioning and in doubt of the party’s ability to provide leadership to the complex societal challenges of the hour.

“In its history of existence, the ANC has faced many challenges, but not of the kind so serious to an extent of even threatening its very own existence,” Mabuza said.

The deputy president noted that ANC seemed to be straying from its revolutionary duty to serve the people and build a united South Africa, towards inward focus caused by destructive factional fighting.

He said people were in doubt if the ANC was still the spear and shield of aspirations of Black people in general and Africans in particular; whether they are still the centre of its focus and agenda.

Mabuza told the delegates that as they proceeded with this conference, they should know that society is not interested in their internal differences and fight for positions that put them in proximity to power to control resources.

“They are more concerned by what practical resolutions are adopted by the conference to deal with prevailing challenges they face in their daily lives, such as poverty, hunger, starvation, unemployment, inequalities, and poor delivery of services,” he said.

Mabuza said the leaders they select must be ‘fit for purpose’ and possess capabilities to execute the tasks identified by conference towards achieving organisational unity and cohesion, which he said was necessary in positioning the ANC as the centre of people’s power thereby regaining the confidence of society.