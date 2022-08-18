SANDF’s ‘mambas’ ready to strike, after rescussitation by Cuban engineers

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has demonstrated the benefits of its controversial alliance with Cubans, Project Thusano, by parading a fleet of Mamba armoured personnel carriers, which were repaired as part of the collaboration. The Mamba is a 4×4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle powered by a Mercedes Benz turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine, and offers protection against land mines, grenades, fire bombs as well as small arms fire. The four-wheel drive SA-made armoured vehicle with a capacity of up to 10 people, excluding driver, was first produced in the late 1980’s and is capable of a range of uses, including border...

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has demonstrated the benefits of its controversial alliance with Cubans, Project Thusano, by parading a fleet of Mamba armoured personnel carriers, which were repaired as part of the collaboration.

The Mamba is a 4×4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle powered by a Mercedes Benz turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine, and offers protection against land mines, grenades, fire bombs as well as small arms fire.

The four-wheel drive SA-made armoured vehicle with a capacity of up to 10 people, excluding driver, was first produced in the late 1980’s and is capable of a range of uses, including border protection and internal security.

It features a roof hatch that allows a gunner to use the distinctive weapon mount, which can be fitted with a 12.7mm machine gun as well as the large rear door that provides access to the passengers and crew.

The V-shape hull is designed to deflect a mine blast away from occupants, who enjoy a clear 360° field of vision through the comparatively large windows.

Menacing mambas on the roll

On Friday the menacing mambas grabbed the attention of curious onlookers and motorists as they roared along the N1 highway en route to the Wallmansthal military base, outside Pretoria, from the De Brug base in Bloemfontein.

A traveller pass 40 Infantry Personnel Carrier (IPC) “Mambas” which departed from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on the 15 July 2022, the SANDF moved 40 additional IPCs from De Brug in Bloemfontein to Walmansthall in Pretoria. Pictured on 12 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Onlookers from the squatter camp near the Grasmere toll plaza in Johannesburg perched atop the local pedestrian bridge and peered over the highway perimeter wall to catch a glimpse of the military spectacle.

Some snapped pictures and videos on their cell phones as the caravan, including military police on motorbikes and as well as the military health service’s ambulance in case of an emergency, made a rest stop.

On his way back home from work, resident Mandla Zungu was understandably shaken at the sight of the large military contingent along the highway and stood still on top of the bridge.

He breathed a sigh of relief and giggled in embarrassment after it was explained to him what was happening.

“I was perplexed because there is always an announcement when the army is deployed for any reason. The last time I saw a convoy of more than two military vehicles was during Covid lockdown, so I thought we are under attack or something. It is not every day that you see so many soldiers,” he said as he walked away.

Second batch

Senior Staff Officer (SSO), army corporate communication, Colonel Sammy Mosiane, said this was the second batch of the total of 100 repaired Mamba Infantry Personnel Carriers (IPC) to be moved to the Wallmansthal military base.

South African Defence Force Mamba at Grasmare toll plaza some of the 60 Infantry Personnel Carrier (IPC) “Mambas” which departed from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on the 15 July 2022, the SANDF moved 40 additional IPCs from De Brug in Bloemfontein to Walmansthall in Pretoria. Pictured on 12 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

He said the first batch of 60 vehicles was moved from the De Brug base, where the vehicles are being repaired and serviced with the help of Cuban engineers, in July.

Mosiane said these vehicles were put through “effective and efficient” repairs by a team of 170 Technical Service Corps members in collaboration with the Cubans, as part of Operation Thusano in the beginning of February.

“These military assets will be ready for utilisation for any eventuality in the execution of the Constitutional mandate of the SANDF, that is to defend and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

Mosiane said the carriers were for the use of the Wallmansthal-based light modern brigade, which required carriers with a capacity to move 10-man sections which the mambas were capable of.

He said the trek had logistical and financial implications, but would not divulge just how much, only that there were 40 drivers, a commander and that they had to refuel in Kroonstad where they made their first stop.

South African Defence Force Mambas along N1 Western bypass some of the 60 Infantry Personnel Carrier (IPC) “Mambas” which departed from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on the 15 July 2022, the SANDF moved 40 additional IPCs from De Brug in Bloemfontein to Walmansthall in Pretoria. Pictured on 12 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Controversy

In May, the DA called on minister of Defence, Thandi Modise, and Secretary for Defence, Gladys Kudjoe, to lay criminal charges against all officials implicated in the alleged Project Thusano malfeasance.

The party’s spokesperson on defense, Kobus Marais, said Project Thusano is an agreement with Cuba that has seen payments to the tune of R1.4 billion made to the Caribbean nation by the Department of Defence.

Also Read: Govt to oppose Solidarity’s Cuban engineers court application

He charged that a report by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) Tsakane Maluleke, indicated that all of the expenditure under Project Thusano since 2015 – when the project commenced – until December 2021 has been irregular, with no procurement procedures followed or deviations obtained prior to entering into supplementary agreements.

But Mosiane said the vehicles were repaired without any financial implications to the SANDF and that this programme has resulted in the transferring of critical skills from the Cuban engineers to their SA counterparts.

– siphom@citizen.co.za