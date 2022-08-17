Three Free State security guards mysteriously disappear while on duty

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has called on South Africans to help them locate three security personnel members who “mysteriously” disappeared while on duty in Maokeng on Wednesday.

According to the police, private security personnel posted at the Seeisoville Stadium in Maokeng arrived at the guard room to relieve the night shift staff at 05:30pm.

“It was discovered that three female security personnel namely, Me Mamokgo Julia Tladi, 44, Me Gladys Masabata Motoai, 37, and Me Maletsatsi Mofokeng, 39, were nowhere to be found. Their cellphones, and personal belongings were found in the guard room,” said the police.

Maokeng Police were summoned to the scene and a search party was launched.

“The search continues and so far investigators are following every lead to try and locate the missing women. They were last seen wearing black Isidingo Security uniform.”

Police in Maokeng are pleading to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Colonel Kobus Erasmus on 082 301 2972 or #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Information can also be shared through the #MySAPSApp.

The disappearance of the security personnel has caused an uproar on social media, while the community held a prayer session and went out to search around Seeisoville and Marabastad. Councillors in the area also joined the search for the missing guards.

Councillor Adriaan Botha called on everyone who might have information on the disappearance on the guards to contact him.

“The results was negative but we got some links to follow and look out for. The municipality security with Isidingo security will continue with the search throughout the night and myself and a team will join them. Let us continue to be on the look out for suspicious vehicles and movements. Please forward any information that might lead us to find the guards. Your information will be treated ‘highly confidential’,” said Botha on Facebook.

In a separate case, police in the same province have asked for the public to help them locate Nondaba Makhaza, 52, who left her brother’s residence in Jerusalem park Thabong on 13 August 2022 at about 10am.

Makhaza was last seen driving her silver Kia with registration number 777 AGGY FS, on her way to the Welkom CBD.

She never came back home.

She was last seen wearing a lime top and a navy pair of jeans. A Missing File has been registered.

Anyone with information leading to trace her and her car, Welkom Police Station can be contacted at cellphone number 079 886 5574 or Police Emergency number 08600 10111.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde