Five pupils killed after truck ploughs into North West school

Five North West pupils from Vyfhoek Primary School have died after a mini truck ploughed into their school in Potchefstroom.

The North West Education Department confirmed on Friday, that the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 2pm, while the pupils were waiting for their transport to go home.

The department’s spokesperson, Elias Malindi, said the truck is reported to have been traveling from Potchefstroom towards Johannesburg on the N12, when it capsized after a front wheel tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck then went straight through the school fence plunging into four pupils, killing them instantly on the spot.

One pupil died in an ambulance at the scene while the paramedics were still attending to her injuries.

Four other pupils are in hospital after they were injured.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was devastated about the incident.

“This is the most devastating news to share. Losing five learners in this manner is not easy to accept as a parent and as a caretaker to these learners.

“We are truly lost for words and we plead with the public to treat the matter with sensitivity as parents are still trying to get into terms with this sudden loss.

“I wish to send a word of comfort to the bereaved families and for those whose learners are hospitalised”, Matsemela said in a statement.

The provincial education department said it would provide updates on the four pupils who have been hospitalised.

