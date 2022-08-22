Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
22 Aug 2022
5:58 pm
Hospital taps dry, piling on infection risk – Amathole municipality’s service delivery and water droughts
Stephen Tau
The recent strike by employees of the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has had a serious impact on service delivery.
Mancam villagers in the Eastern Cape use a small strainer to catch fungi, worms and other debris found in the murky spring water they rely on. Picture: Mkhuseli Sizani
Read more on these topics