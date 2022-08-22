Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
22 Aug 2022
5:58 pm
News

Hospital taps dry, piling on infection risk – Amathole municipality’s service delivery and water droughts

Stephen Tau

The recent strike by employees of the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has had a serious impact on service delivery.

Mancam villagers in the Eastern Cape use a small strainer to catch fungi, worms and other debris found in the murky spring water they rely on. Picture: Mkhuseli Sizani
The recent strike by employees of the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has had a serious impact on service delivery. The impact was particularly felt by the provincial department of health. Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson for the department Siyanda Manana said the situation came to a point where toilets were unable to flush. “Other problems we encountered ranged from our hospital staff not being able to cook on time, the sterilisation of equipment as well as the washing of hands to ensure infection control,” Manana said. Speaking on behalf of the employees who were on strike, Luzuko...

Read more on these topics