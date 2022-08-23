Daily news update: Zandile Gumede corruption trial, Bushiri extradition and King Misuzulu angers animal rights group

Citizen Reporter

The corruption trial against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused will finally get underway in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court sitting in Durban, in March next year.

Gumede, a member of the KZN Provincial Legislature, appeared in the high court along with her co-accused on Monday, where they pleaded not guilty to more than 2,500 counts of racketeering, fraud, money laundering and corruption.

During the tendering of pleas, some of her co-accused elected to remain silent and not disclose the basis for their defence.

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) stands with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has “come under fire” from an animal rights group after killing a lion ahead of his coronation.

After performing the ceremony of entering the kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Saturday, Misuzulu was publicly announced as king by Zulu royal family elders.

But before that, the royal hunt for a lion, led by the Zulu King, took place at the Mkuze Falls Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday.

The king and his entourage – which included a professional hunter and game reserve officials – went for the hunt in a vehicle rather than on foot as it was “too dangerous”.

File Picture: Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court during their bail application on 4 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A Malawian court has ruled that witnesses in the extradition case of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, can testify in South Africa.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Malawi, Dr. Steven Kayuni confirmed on Monday that the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court had agreed that witnesses in the matter could testify before any competent court in South Africa.

In her ruling, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza referred the matter to the Malawi High Court to have the procedure undertaken.

Agricultural federation Agri SA said a hike in water tariffs would effectively bring marginal farms to the brink of collapse.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will, this week, hold national raw water tariff consultations to determine the cost of water for the agricultural sector.

These critical discussions follow the sector-specific consultation on 16 August 2022, and the outcome will significantly impact the viability of many farmers.

The consultation comes amid numerous price hikes in fuel and fertiliser.

Picture: iStock

The Ethekwini municipality has closed some beaches with immediate effect due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

This after recent water testing results which confirmed high levels of E. coli.

“All water activities such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bathing, canoeing, and other activities taking place at City beaches are therefore prohibited. Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning as disregarding it could result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases,” said Ethekwini on Monday.

