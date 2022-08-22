SIU and CSIR join forces to fight cybercrime

Siphumelele Khumalo

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will join forces to show their commitment to sharing expertise and skills in the fields of data, science and cyber information.

The agreement will take place in the form of a signed memorandum, according to the SIU on Monday.

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini said the fight against corruption and cybercrimes was a major issue in the country and the work that the unit does contributed to ensuring that they support a capable state.

“Through this partnership the CSIR will utilise its research competency to assist the SIU with necessary technological solutions to tackle cybercrime. Our team of experts in data science, information security, and cybersecurity, block chain, artificial intelligence are ready to assist,” he added.

Head of SIU Advocate Andy Mothibi lauded Dlamini’s remarks and stated that the partnership of the two divisions is in line with the SIU’s strategy of detecting fraud and corruption early and having systems in place that prevent these crimes.

He added that because we also live in a digitalised world, criminals would inevitably use this to their advantage.

“We cannot be left behind. The expertise and technology that the CSIR are offering the SIU are needed to move forward to fulfilling our mandate. We cannot fight crime alone, and this is why this partnership is important to the SIU.”

Dr Jabu Mtsweni, Research Centre Manager: Information and Cyber Security Centre at the CSIR, said that the collaboration would also look at digital security that will help protect whistle-blowers.