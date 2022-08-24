Enyobeni Tavern case postponed to September

Siphumelele Khumalo

The case of the owner of Enyobeni Tavern in Eastern Cape where 21 teenagers died under mysterious circumstances was postponed to 2 September 2022.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 19 August 2022 after a case was opened against him by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

He faces charges relating to the contravention of the Liquour Act, including selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to persons under 18 years of age, and for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply or deliver intoxicating liquor to underage persons, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The State also alleged that the manager was in cahoots with two workers of the tavern – Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana – to commit this atrocious act.

“Ndevu was served with the summons by the police in July 2022, to appear in court on 19 August and the two employees were given an option to pay a fine. This case has now been postponed to 2 September 2022, for a pre-trial conference.”

“Another leg of the case which emerges after the release of the toxicology report was concluded by health experts, is still under investigation by the police.”

The NPA said it was also waiting for a docket from police before deciding on other charges and eagerly wait for justice that the families of the deceased children, affected community and the country needs after this traumatic ordeal.

“The NPA is committed to a victim-centred approach that prioritizes justice for crimes committed against the most vulnerable in our society, especially women and children. The NPA will monitor this case closely and engage with the police to ensure that the matter proceeds swiftly and effectively.”

Previously, aggrieved parents told the media they were disturbed by the manner in which authorities are treating this case and that they were being subjected to secondary victimisation.

