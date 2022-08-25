Nasrec cash-in-transit heist: More suspects arrested

Siphumelele Khumalo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has apprehended four suspects who were allegedly part of a cash-in-transit heist in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The crime took place on 12 August 2022 and police initially arrested Luyanda Mzizi, 30, on the scene and his counterpart, Bongani Jele, 45, was arrested a day later.

According to SAPS, the pair has since appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on 23 August 2022 and their matter has been postponed to 31 August for a bail application.

An investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Crime Intelligence and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department revealed that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle was driving along Nasrec Road with his crew when they suddenly found themselves under gun fire from unknown suspects.

“The driver reportedly managed to drive on until the cash van came to a standstill. Suspects allegedly robbed the security guards of their cell phones and one firearm before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”



“The Johannesburg Flying Squad swiftly responded to the scene, the fleeing suspects were spotted in three vehicles, BMW, Nissan Navarra and Toyota Fortuner. A gun battle ensued after the suspects shot at the police; four of the suspects, Vusumuzi Mosses Botile, 40, Sibongiseni Remember Hlengwa, 41, Mandlenkosi Freeman Zikhali, 42, and Hector Sihle Buthelezi, 46, were fatally wounded.

In an unrelated incident, SAPS also arrested two suspects and recovered unlicensed firearms on Wednesday.

The suspects appeared in court on Thursday, also in Johannesburg, and face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and attempted murder.

SAPS added that the Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General, Ibrahim Kadwa, visited the initial scene on the day of the incident and has lauded the members for their meticulous efforts in ensuring that those who commit heinous crimes are brought to book sooner.