Wall of remembrance and tombstone unveiled in honour of Nathaniel Julies

The family of late Nathaniel Julies has unveiled the late 16-year-old’s tombstone in Eldorado Park on Sunday.

Julies was allegedly killed by police officers in Eldorado Park in 2020, just metres away from his family home.

The police claimed that they thought he was a gangster.

Family and friends gathered in Eldorado Park, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie giving the keynote address.

Other speakers included Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene.

Julies’ tombstone was unveiled, and the inspiration for the design was taken from some of his favourite things such as biscuits and cars, McKenzie said.

The tombstone serves as a remembrance for the Eldorado Park community and his family.

Nathaniel Julie’s tombstone was unveiled by the Patriotic Alliance at the Eldorado Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, 28 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

In a passionate speech, McKenzie says the police should shoot to kill when foreigners attack them and use the same tactics they used on Julies.

“Where were your bullets when these people [foreigners] [where] are attacking you? Use the same tactics that you used on our child. Shoot them, how can you shoot a policeman? You should be shot dead on the scene…

“I want to say to Cyril Ramaphosa, I think 2024 is too far, do not push us, do not push us.”

He added they were “gatvol” with the poor service delivery and how the community feels like second-class citizens in the eyes of the government.

A wall of remembrance was also erected in his honour, at the spot on which he was killed. Speaking to the SABC, Julies’ mother Bridget Harris said they were still looking for closure and justice. She thanked the Patriotic Alliance for their presence and overwhelming support.

A memorial for Nathaniel Julies was unveiled by the Patriotic Alliance at the scene of his death in Johannesburg, 28 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The trial of the three police officers accused of killing Julies is set down for 4 October to 29 October.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele