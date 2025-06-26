‘That’s insane!’: Here’s how much a ticket would cost if UFC was hosted in SA [VIDEO]

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said a ticket would cost R23 000 if a UFC event was hosted in the country.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland of the US after their middleweight division fight at UFC312 in Sydney. Picture: Saeed Khan / AFP

At a recent launch of Boktown in Sandton, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie spoke about how much it would cost to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in South Africa.

“UFC is willing to come but we would have to sell a ticket at R23 000 for us to break even. That’s insane. So, what we are doing is, we are engaging with more sponsors.

“We are now looking at other ways.”

