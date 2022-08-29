Daily news update: KZN ANC’s Nkandla visit, 2022 Comrades Marathon winners and Gauteng Health CFO fights back

Citizen Reporter

The newly elected ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal visited the home of former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday.

The party’s provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma led the delegation, and was accompanied by provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and other members, including Nomagugu Simelane.

Speaking outside Zuma’s home, Duma confirmed an earlier statement from the party, saying the newly elected members hoped to gain insight and wisdom from the former party leader and statesman.

This follows the senior party leaders’ visit earlier this month to former president Thabo Mbeki at his foundation’s offices in Johannesburg.

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital near Kempton Park on 20 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

A Gauteng Department of Health official has challenged her suspension as she faces fraud allegations possibly linked to the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

The provincial department’s chief financial officer (CFO) Lerato Madyo was suspended with immediate effect on Friday, alongside Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer (CEO), Ashley Mthunzi.

The Gauteng provincial government explained that the pair were being placed on suspension to ensure that their presence in office does not impede the investigation of the serious allegations pertaining to the improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

Tete Dijane wins the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as he crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Michel Bega

Running the race of his life, Tete Dijana timed his performance perfectly on Sunday, breaking clear of defending champion Edward Mothibi in the latter stages to win the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

Onalenna Khonkhobe took the early lead in the 90km race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, opening a big gap before the sun came up in the morning, and he held on for most of the race.

After rocketing through halfway, however, in 2:25:51 – the fastest time any runner has ever reached Drummond – Khonkhobe’s wheels eventually came off and his brave attempt came to a close when he was passed by fellow South African athletes Mothibi and Dijana with less than 20km remaining.

Meanwhile, Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova was also rewarded for a well-timed effort, winning the women’s race in 6:17:48.

ANC head of elections and Minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula at the IEC ROC in Pretoria on 2 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s comments about keeping the ANC in power beyond the 2024 national elections has rubbed the opposition the wrong way.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked Malema to pick a side and decide whether the EFF wants to form part of a multi-party coalition that could unseat the ANC in 2024 or help the governing party stay in power.

This week, Malema told News24 that the Red Berets were open to entering into a coalition agreement with the ANC if only the party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile was to emerge as president.

South Africa composer and producer, Lebogang ‘Lebo M’ Morake. Picture: Twitter @thereaLEBOM

South African composer Lebogang ‘Lebo M’ Morake’s personal life continues to make headlines this time in the United States (US).

The Lion King producer – who has been married seven times (twice to the same woman) – is entangled in a legal battle with one of his ex-wives, Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn.

Ndlovu-Goodjohn, who was Morake’s second wife, were in a decade-long court battle for the royalties of the successful theatre production, the Lion King.

Ndlovu-Goodjohn won the court battle, which was filed in the US.

