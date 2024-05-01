Daily news update: MK’s ‘forged’ signatures | Nsfas losing over R21m to corruption | Virus alert

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes national police commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed an inquiry has been opened to investigate the alleged forged signatures on the MK party’s list submitted to the IEC.

Meanwhile, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is bleeding over R21m a year to corruption, higher education minister Blade Nzimande has revealed.

Furthermore, with winter approaching, here’s what to know about this season’s flu, respiratory infections and the lingering presence of Covid-19.

News Today: 26 April 2024

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, but otherwise, from sunny skies to coastal fog, diverse weather is expected across South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Police confirm inquiry into MK party’s ‘forged’ signatures

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed an inquiry has been opened to investigate the alleged forged signatures on the MK party’s list submitted to the IEC.

This comes after Lennox Ntsodo, a former senior official of the party, said it had forged signatures to secure its registration for the 2024 ballot.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Masemola said, “There’s an inquiry that is open at the Cape Town central police station. It [the inquiry] is at the initial stage.

CONTINUE READING: Police confirm inquiry into MK party’s ‘forged’ signatures

Botswana accident claims lives of seven South Africans

Seven South Africans died in a motor vehicle accident in Botswana on Sunday afternoon, local police have confirmed.

The South Africans were part of a group of 14 people who attended a church service in Kanye, located 80 km south-west of the capital, Gaborone, according to Botswana police spokesperson Dipheko Motube.

Image for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock

The group from South Africa was on their way back in a Toyota Hiace combi when the accident occurred involving a Range Rover with four Botswana nationals on board.

CONTINUE READING: Botswana accident claims lives of seven South Africans

Nsfas losing over R21m a year to corruption

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is bleeding over R21m a year to corruption, higher education minister Blade Nzimande has revealed.

The scheme has been plagued by several issues, including not paying students on time and not providing proper accommodations.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS

CEO Andile Nongongo was dismissed last year amid allegations of corruption in its direct payment system. Nzimande dissolved its board earlier this month following allegations of maladministration.

CONTINUE READING: Nsfas losing over R21m a year to corruption

Assault the leading non-natural cause of death in 2020 – Stats SA

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) had the highest percentage of deaths due to external causes of death and injuries in 2020, a Stats SA report revealed on Tuesday.

Stats SA released a report on the mortality and causes of death information from the South African civil

registration system.

Picture for illustration. Coffins inside the mortuary at Vuyo’s Funeral Services in Soweto on 13 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

This is based on all death notification forms from Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for deaths that occurred in 2020.

CONTINUE READING: Assault the leading non-natural cause of death in 2020 – Stats SA

Virus alert: Covid-19 still doing the rounds, peak in RSV infections and flu facts

The latest update from the National Department of Health will make anyone think twice about heading to Tiffindell for a lekka jol in the snow.

Apparently the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is already at peak circulation in South Africa, flu cases are starting to surge, there’s a resurgence of swine flu and Covid-19 continues to circulate.

Photo: iStock

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has a surveillance system which monitors the circulation of respiratory viruses throughout the country and has notified the department that it is currently the peak season of RSV which can be confused by some people with Covid-19 or SARS-CoV-2 due to common symptoms,” revealed the department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

CONTINUE READING: Virus alert: Covid-19 still doing the rounds, peak in RSV infections and flu facts

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Dalinyebo’s weed habit | Sangomas at Sassa | Former boxing champ Dingaan Thobela dies