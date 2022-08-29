‘It’s time to realise the potential of women in workplace,’ says Kubayi

Eric Naki

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Mmamoloko Kubayi said women must break the proverbial ceiling, but as they climb the ladder, they must take other women with them.

“My excitement about the notion of ‘breaking the ceiling’ stemmed from a sense of optimism I felt that the time has, indeed, come for women to finally break the glass ceiling,” she said.

The pay gap for equitable work must be closed, while there must be promotion of gender-sensitive policies. Measures must be put in place to empower women as equal partners with men in technical, managerial and entrepreneurial fields, and equal pay for work of equal value.

Kubayi, who recently announced her intention to run for the ANC deputy presidency in December, was among a number of high-profile women keynote speakers and guests who addressed a summit organised by the Worldwide Institute of Leadership and Development in Midrand last Thursday and Friday.

They included former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Joburg executive mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Kubayi called for public expenditure to be restructured to promote women’s opportunities and equal access to productive resources. Public expenditure must address the basic social, educational and health needs of women, particularly those living in poverty.

Towards realising this ideal, her department had set aside 40% on all its grants for women. Women must be part of police formulation via forums – established women entrepreneurs, especially those in the informal sector such as micro-businesses.

The banking sector must be mobilised to increase lending and refinancing through incentives to serve the needs of women entrepreneurs and producers. She cited recent figures which showed this year 47%, or nearly half, of working-age women in SA were recorded as economically inactive, compared to 35.6% of men.

Kubayi: Women entrepreneurs facing uphill battle

The International Labour Organisation’s latest global figures showed the participation rate for women was about 47%, compared to 72% for men in SA. Statistics South Africa figures show 5.8% of employed women occupy management positions, compared to 9.8% of men.

“It should worry all of us the productive potential of SA women in the labour market remains unused. Women who are economically active often find themselves in vulnerable and precarious employment compared to men.”

Women entrepreneurs faced an uphill battle when starting or growing their businesses because they still faced the lack of access to finance and discrimination. She condemned gender-based violence which she said “imprisoned women in fear”.

“There is no greater way to celebrate women’s month than to confront the current state of women’s struggle with courage and determination,” Kubayi said.