Daily news update: Cope fist fight, Mkhwebane case postponed and Phala Phala response deadline

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

WATCH: Fistfight breaks out between Cope members as Lekota presser disrupted

Suspended Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota briefs media in Johannesburg, 26 November 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Cope members physically attacked each other during the press conference on Wednesday, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Lekota was meant to address the media about his suspension on Sunday by Cope’s congress national committee (CNC) for allegedly dividing the party and “lack of energy and strength” due to his ill health.

However, a group of angry Cope members stormed the press conference accusing Lekota of being factional and defying the CNC’s decision to suspend him.

Mkhwebane perjury case postponed to December

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The perjury case against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was on Wednesday and was postponed to 9 December for a decision on the review application of the remaining two charges in the perjury matter.

Mkhwebane briefly appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The perjury charges relate to her investigation into the bank/Bankorp matter in which she is accused of lying under oath about her meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa has until 8 September to respond to Reserve Bank

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have until 8 September to provide further information on the unspecified foreign currency stolen during the 2020 Phala Phala farm robbery.

According to Bloomberg, the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) Financial Surveillance Department (FSD), which administers exchange-control regulations, is expected to continue investigations once the responses are received.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago revealed this in a letter to the opposition Democratic Alliance on Tuesday.

VBS Mutual Bank gets attachment order for Zuma’s assets at Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP/SIMON MAINA

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has reportedly granted VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal an order forcing former president Jacob Zuma to pay back money he spent on Nkandla upgrades in 2011.

This after the former president fell behind on payments for the infamous R7.8 million loan he took out in 2016, from the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank.

Louise Brugman, spokesperson for the bank’s liquidator, Anoosh Rooplal, confirmed to Daily Maverick on Tuesday that the bank had received a default judgment against Zuma.

Rooplal had filed papers in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, demanding the money from Zuma after he fell behind with his monthly repayments of R70 000.

‘Stop clout chasing’ – Sol Phenduka’s confrontation with Nota

Nota Baloyi and Sol Phenduka confrontation filmed for social media. Picture: Instagram

Celebrities aren’t afraid of catching hands these days, a slang term often used on the internet to describe people ready for a fight, and controversial commentator Nota Baloyi seems to be on the wrong side of everybody.

Nota Baloyi has ruffled many local celebrities with his controversial posts and podcast appearances. The former manager for Kwesta and music producer is not on good terms with many people in the entertainment industry.

His often harmful, discriminatory and abusive, with outlandish comments which also have been directed at his estranged wife Berita, have made him the centre of attention on Twitter.

Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star Lebese continues search for new club

George Lebese was left off Swallows’ final squad list for the upcoming season, but Given Thibedi is there, though he is still at Chiefs.

George Lebese is said to have acquired the services of a professional physical trainer to help him get to shape, with the former Kaizer Chiefs winger promised a return to professional football.

Lebese has been in the wilderness since his departure at Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US two years ago hence the need to get a proper trainer to help him get back to full fitness in his search for a club.

The ex-Chiefs winger terminated his contract with Switchbacks but has since failed to make a move after failing to get an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Fifa.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Petrol price, political party donations and VBS to seize Zuma’s assets