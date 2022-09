Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office is meant to persecute, harass and embarrass her. She made the accusations during an exclusive interview with The Citizen yesterday, after she briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of perjury – which she also claims are related to her continued persecution. “I am also a human being. I have feelings and I also wonder about all these things that are happening. These people who are doing all these things, do they think maybe I do not have any blood or feelings,...

She made the accusations during an exclusive interview with The Citizen yesterday, after she briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of perjury – which she also claims are related to her continued persecution.

“I am also a human being. I have feelings and I also wonder about all these things that are happening. These people who are doing all these things, do they think maybe I do not have any blood or feelings, especially on the issues of personal costs when one is litigating to get justice?” she asked.

Her perjury charges relate to her investigation into the Reserve Bank and Bankorp matter, in which she is accused of lying under oath about her meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.

Mkhwebane’s legal team told the magistrate, Adrian Bekker, yesterday they have sent a review application to the high court to review the decision by advocate Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions, on the remaining two charges.

The case was postponed to 9 December for a decision on the review application on the remaining two charges in the perjury matter. Mkhwebane said the treatment she had received since the start of the impeachment proceedings – and in courts – was no different than those of people facing serious criminal charges.

“I am being treated as if I am this murderer, someone who stole public money and they [the public] forget that I am there to help them,” she said.

She pointed to her track record, which reflected her office receiving clean audits.

“History has no blank pages and my work speaks for itself,” she said. Mkhwebane said those who are watching the parliamentary process can clearly see the persecution and had not been told how to think, “especially the narrative by the mainstream media, which will want to portray me as a person who is supposed to be hated and forget that this person is fighting for the very same public”.

“Mainstream media is owned by oppressive people who have the resources, who wouldn’t want a person like me holding the office so I can liberate those masses. These people who are perpetuating this character assassination have the means and resources, so people must get information on their own.

“This is a way of persecuting, harassing and embarrassing me. In the long run, some people will see that I am only there to help them.”

‘Prayer helping’

Mkhwebane said the impeachment process has been difficult for her loved ones, especially the things which have been written about her. She, however, said God has been good to her and has been giving her strength.

“Prayer is helping. Those who pray get answers because I have peace. I believe in God and know that He is doing something to show His glory. They [loved ones] might not be at a level which I am at and it affects them,” she said.

“My brothers and sisters are praying but then it also affects them. My children have got their own lives, also; it would not be good to see your loved one go through something like this.

“It is very difficult but what remains is that they have to understand that we are in this together and there’s no turning back.”

The Section 194 inquiry probing Mkhwebane will resume hearings on Thursday next week.

