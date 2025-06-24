Phadi to serve MK party, despite removal as provincial convener [VIDEO]

Zuma fired Phadi in 2024 amid serious allegations.

Former MK party Mpumalanga convener Mary Phadi says she will continue to serve the party despite being removed from her position as provincial convener by party leader Jacob Zuma.

Zuma fired Phadi in 2024 amid allegations of her involvement in an assassination plot and financial misconduct, claiming that she failed in her mandate to build party structures on the ground.

Mpumalanga leadership

Mkhwebane was appointed to replace Phadi, but her appointment was overturned when the courts ruled that her suspension was unconstitutional.

The dismissal of Phadi raised questions about the party’s democratic process.

Despite this, the MK party continued to recognise Mkhwebane as the legitimate provincial leader, which possibly suggests that it is in contempt of court.

Leadership

Phadi said being removed as provincial convener for the MK party in Mpumalanga will not stop her from being a leader, as she demonstrated through her leadership abilities.

“I am considering myself as a leader, because I am a leader in my own right in a society, and it wouldn’t change the fact that MK is not an individual,” Phadi told Newzroom Afrika.

“MK is broad, so there are individuals within uMkhonto WeSizwe that want to destroy the process. So, I don’t think we should narrow it to an individual and say that if I am uncomfortable with a certain comrade or member of the political party, then everybody is against the leadership.”

The MK party made significant strides in Mpumalanga after the 29 May 2024 elections, securing nine seats in the provincial Legislature.

Floyd Shivambu

Meanwhile, Floyd Shivambu, the former MK party secretary-general, has been described as “a total failure.”

Shivambu was removed from his position earlier this month and was expected to be sent to serve in Parliament. However, he was omitted from the list of names announced by the party on Saturday.

Columnist Bhekisisa Mncube told Newzroom Afrika that Shivambu had “squandered leadership opportunities.”

Mncube said Shivambu “lacks what other politicians have”.

