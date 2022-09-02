Daily news update: Enyobeni tavern deaths, Guptas denied bail and EFF vs Operation Dudula

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Findings of the toxicology report into the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims have been released. The results show the children suffocated to death due to overcrowding, according to an eNCA report.

This newly released information clashes with earlier reports that parents of the 21 children were told that methanol killed their children.

The tavern owner has since been charged with contravention of the Liquor Act, including selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to persons under 18 years of age, and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or supply or deliver intoxicating liquor to underage persons, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Atul Gupta briefs the media outside the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg on 27 September 2010. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

Rajesh and Atul Gupta remain behind bars in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after they were denied bail multiple times.

This was revealed by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola during a Q&A session in Parliament on Wednesday.

“At this stage, the extradition proceedings is still ongoing in the UAE and, therefore, sub-judice. The Department of Justice is engaging with the authorities in the UAE on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Government, in July, officially submitted its extradition request for the Gupta brothers after South African and the UAE had ratified an international agreement to extradite the brothers.

Men and women who do the same work do not get the same salary. Picture: Istock

According to BankservAfrica, the nominal Take-home Pay Index (BTPI) has slipped, indicating that the average nominal South African salary (after deductions) decreased to R14 340 in July, compared to R14 618 in June 2022 and down from the 2022 high of R15 593 reached in February.

The study showed that average salaried workers remain strained in this economic environment, especially given the extent of increases in basics like food items and fuel.

According to local reports, the average rental is around R7,971. And the average cost of the Household Food Basket was R4 775,59 in August.

Members of Operation Dudula march in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, 13 February 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

After violent clashes broke out between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Operation Dudulua outside Kalafong Hospital on Thursday in Pretoria, public order police have managed to diffuse tensions between the two groups.

Members of the anti-immigrant group and the red berets have been at loggerheads outside the facility since Wednesday, after Operation Dudula started blocking the entrance to the hospital, stopping documented and undocumented foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services based on nationality, the colour of their skin and the language they speak.

A general view of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on 28 April 2020 in Soweto. Photo: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday said it has a backlog of 11 194 patients waiting to undergo surgeries.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said the long waiting list is being tackled through various interventions.

Mokgethi blamed a shortage of a post-operative intensive care unit and high care unit beds, insufficient theatre times and infrastructure issues, such as broken autoclaves, power outages and dysfunctional boilers, for the backlog.

Certain surgeries were also postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Pixley Ka Seme street in Durban is strewn with dirt and filth on 14 July 2021 after five days of looting as several shops, businesses and infrastructure was damaged in the city. Photo: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was part of the July unrest in the province has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

Njabulo Ncube appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

He was convicted of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

The regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said during the public violence and looting that took place in KZN last year, Ncube and a group of others broke into a shop in the Umbilo area and stole groceries.

