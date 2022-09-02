Stan Mathabatha for national ANC chair
Alex Japho Matlala
Although the Limpopo ANC said it has not yet formally decided who it will forward to the ANC top six, it said there was consensus in the province that Mathabatha’s candidature should be supported.
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA JUNE 24: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Stan Mathabatha during the partys Limpopo provincial conference on June 24, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. Ramaphosa congratulated the newly elected leadership where Stan Mathabatha was re-elected as the chairperson of the party in the province with Florence Radzilani elected as his deputy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antoio Muchave)
