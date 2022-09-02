Stan Mathabatha for national ANC chair

While a fierce contest is expected for the position of ANC deputy president ahead of the party’s December national elective conference, Limpopo backs its provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha to be in the top six. The Citizen can reveal that four NEC members – acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile, Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MP Boy Mamabolo – are all touted for the position of ANC deputy president. Although the Limpopo ANC said it has not yet formally decided who it will forward to the ANC top six, it said there was consensus in...

While a fierce contest is expected for the position of ANC deputy president ahead of the party’s December national elective conference, Limpopo backs its provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha to be in the top six.

The Citizen can reveal that four NEC members – acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile, Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MP Boy Mamabolo – are all touted for the position of ANC deputy president.

Although the Limpopo ANC said it has not yet formally decided who it will forward to the ANC top six, it said there was consensus in the province that Mathabatha’s candidature should be supported.

“We are saying so because comrade Stan Mathabatha is a seasoned leader, who has demonstrated the ability to hold the organisation together, despite different challenges the party faced in the past,” said ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka.

He said Mathabatha’s love for the movement and his clear understanding of ANC rules, policies and traditions have made him the best candidate in the whole country to be national chair.

“When ANC officially opens the succession debate and the processes for branch general meetings, we will encourage all structures of the ANC … to nominate Mathabatha as the national chair.”

Machaka said it was high time the leadership Mathabatha demonstrated throughout the years in ANC meetings is deposited into the national political space. Machaka’s words were echoed by Polokwane mayor and leader of the influential and financially rich ANC Peter Mokaba region, John Mpe.

“Mathabatha has demonstrated maturity, intellect and pure understanding of ANC politics. He knows ANC politics inside out and because of that, he has our vote into the top six,” said Mpe.

Two weeks ago, Kubayi was seen in Limpopo, allegedly drumming support ahead of the December conference. Sources within the Limpopo ANC said Kubayi had visited Mpe’s home in Ga-Molepo, a village outside Turfloop, where she asked for support for the deputy chair position ahead of the conference.

Mpe confirmed Kubayi had visited him. “You must remember the minister originally comes from Mankgaile village in Ga-Molepo and I am from the neighbouring village in Ga-Mmamatsha,” he said.

“We grew up together and I played with her and her brother. So from time to time whenever she is in the province, she would come greet the family and to discuss this and that…”

ALSO READ: ‘We still want economic freedom’ – Stan Mathabatha re-elected as ANC chair in Limpopo

– news@citizen.co.za