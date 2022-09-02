Alex Japho Matlala
Stan Mathabatha for national ANC chair

Although the Limpopo ANC said it has not yet formally decided who it will forward to the ANC top six, it said there was consensus in the province that Mathabatha’s candidature should be supported.

Mathabatha backs Ramaphosa for ANC second term
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA  JUNE 24: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Stan Mathabatha during the partys Limpopo provincial conference on June 24, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. Ramaphosa congratulated the newly elected leadership where Stan Mathabatha was re-elected as the chairperson of the party in the province with Florence Radzilani elected as his deputy. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antoio Muchave)
While a fierce contest is expected for the position of ANC deputy president ahead of the party’s December national elective conference, Limpopo backs its provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha to be in the top six. The Citizen can reveal that four NEC members – acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile, Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MP Boy Mamabolo – are all touted for the position of ANC deputy president. Although the Limpopo ANC said it has not yet formally decided who it will forward to the ANC top six, it said there was consensus in...

