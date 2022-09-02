Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
2 Sep 2022
5:31 am
News

Number of GBV cases courts put down for trial is declining

Marizka Coetzer

Many domestic violence cases are mediated before making it to court.

Picture: iStock
As Women’s Month drew to a close on Wednesday, the lack of justice for female victims of assault and gender-based violence (GBV) was under the spotlight again. This week, AfriForum’s private prosecution unit assisted Milena Hill in a case against her ex-boyfriend, John Schuurman – also known as Johnny Rockett – after he allegedly assaulted her and broke her nose in January. In a separate incident, the civil rights group demanded answers from police after a victim of GBV, rape and attempted murder was still in fear for her life while the alleged perpetrator roamed free. Lisa Vetten, research and...

