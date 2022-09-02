Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits June 2023

Citizen Reporter

The department of home affairs has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by six months to 23 June 2023, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Friday.

According to Motsoaledi, the decision was made to give the ZEP holders an opportunity to apply for one or other visas provided for in the Immigration Act they may qualify for.

Only a few Zimbabwean nationals have applied for visas or waivers so far, hence the extension to allow for more applications, said Motsoaledi.

The deadline has now been moved to 30 June 2023.

“No holder of the exemption may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported in terms of the section 34 of the Immigration Act for any reason related to him of her not having any valid exemption certificate in his or her passport,” said Motsoaledi.

“The DHA calls upon all the affected Zimbabwean nationals to make use of this window of opportunity and not wait for the last moment to lodge their applications as is the case now.”

There will be no further extension granted, he said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde