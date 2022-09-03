Mbalula launches R640m ring road project in Limpopo

Alex Japho Matlala

A day after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula officially opened a R640 million ring road project in Limpopo, there is jubilation in the small towns of Musina and Makhado.

Residents are hoping for economic spin-offs between South Africa and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries.

The project created over 275 full-time jobs for locals at a cost of R28 million and a further R51 million went to local subcontractors.

Many residents hope it will also create more travel and tourism opportunities as the unemployment rate in the two towns has escalated since the advent of Covid in 2019.

“The opening of this road means more cars will pass through our communities,” said Freddy Mandiwana of Nancefield.

“That means we will have more spaza shops for motorists, car washes, places to display artwork and many other business opportunities.”

Gladys Mashau, who is also from Nancefield, said she was hoping to open a food shop that would sell both South African and Zimbabwean dishes to travellers.

“I know Africans love goat meat, chicken soup and bush meat. “I am intending to buy from the many hunters around the border post and sell the meat to my customers,” she said.

During the official handover of the project on Thursday, Mbalula said roads are South Africa’s greatest public asset.

“This road will facilitate better mobility and help the movement of goods, services and people in and around Musina. “It will also be instrumental in facilitating greater economic activities between South Africa and neighbouring countries,” said the minister, who was flanked by Limpopo MEC for roads and infrastructure Nkakareng Rakgoale and senior officials from the SA National Roads Agency.

Mbalula said the road project had also provided economic opportunities in communities and for small, medium and micro enterprises.

“The National Development Plan has instructed all government departments to invest in a strong economic network infrastructure designed to support the country’s medium and long-term growth plan in order to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth by 2030.”

Rakgoale said not only was the construction of the road likely to bring economic spin-offs to the province, it would also relieve congestion in Musina. Motorists pass through Musina from South Africa en route to the SADC countries.