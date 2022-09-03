Weekend crime update: Durban drive-by shootings, hijacked courier vehicles

Cheryl Kahla

Stolen vehicles were recovered in Soweto, and several drive-by shooting incidents were reported in Durban.

Durban shootings and drive-bys

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a shooting incident on Jack Castle Avenue in Newlands West, Durban at 10 pm on Friday evening.

A male aged approximately thirty years old had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival.

Also on Friday, Emer-G-Med paramedics and police officials responded to a separate shooting incident on the N2 near the old Durban Airport site.

A man was found to have sustained fatal gunshot injuries in an alleged drive-by shooting and was declared dead on arrival.

In yet another incident, Netcare911, SAPS and Blue Security responded to a shooting incident on Union Crescent in Park Hill, Durban North.

A Volkswagen Polo with high-calibre bullet holes was found at the scene, along with an adult man and woman in critical condition.

Stolen vehicles recovered

Two men aged 26 and 33 were arrested in Jabulani, Soweto when officers conducting crime prevention patrols “stopped a suspicious Ford Ranger”.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, officers noticed the VIN number had been tampered with, and the sticker tag was fake.

“A further inspection of the vehicle revealed another VIN which did not correspond with the number in the engine compartment”.

Once confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Durban, the two suspects were arrested and detained at the Jabulani police station.

The Ford Ranger was seized and taken to the SAPS Lenasia pound for verification.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Dube, Soweto when found to be in possession of a hijacked courier vehicle.

Photo: JPMD

The suspect was detained at the Orlando Police station and the vehicle was taken to the Saps Lenasia pound.

NOW READ: Hijackers posing as hitchhikers attack motorist and leave him on road in Free State