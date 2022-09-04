Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he serves at the behest of the African National Congress (ANC) and is therefore “not indispensable”.

Speaking to the media in Delmas, Mpumalanga during the ANC’s Letsema campaign on Saturday, Ramaphosa said he was unfazed by the process undertaken by parliament to impeach him.

“Letsema focuses on what matters most to the people of our country – the delivery of better and more efficient services…” ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/W2EBDW7cll— ATHI GELEBA ???????? (@AthiGeleba) September 3, 2022

Despite angry badgering from MPs, Ramaphosa stuck to his guns on Tuesday in Parliament, once again refusing to answer specific questions related to the robbery at his Phala Phala Game Farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Ramaphosa said he would let the investigative process be completed before commenting.

Former State Security Agency’s (SSA) Director-General Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the prevention of organised crime act by not reporting the crime and trying to cover it up.

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting the house to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal from office as provided for by section 89 of the constitution.

A panel is yet to be appointed.

Ramaphosa said he was not having sleepless nights over the process.

“That is the process that must go on. It’s a process that was sparked by allegations that must be investigated.

“Parliament has decided that it will set up a panel and that panel must be allowed to do its work.

“As it does its work, I have vowed to co-operate fully with the processes that are unfolding and all that must be concluded.”

“As President of the African National Congress, as part of the national leadership collective, I am fully aware of the decisive mandate we have been given by #ANC54 to end all forms of corruption, and to #renew and rebuild our movement. This is the mandate I intend to fulfil.” pic.twitter.com/rmiLIHB4ji— ATHI GELEBA ???????? (@AthiGeleba) September 3, 2022

Ramaphosa told reporters yesterday he would co-operate fully with the processes.

“In the end, it’s the ANC that is the governing party of the country. I’m just a mere individual who is deployed there.

“So, the African National Congress is the one that leads government in the country. I’m not indispensable. The African National Congress is what really matters in this whole process,” Ramaphosa said.

The ANC president said he is also aware of reports that the Gauteng party branch resolved that Premier David Makhura should make way for the party’s new provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

“I will be waiting together with the other officials for a report of what has transpired, and this is what happens with all our provinces whenever they want to change anyone, they come and give the reasons, they explain everything in full, table every argument and then we than mull over that and then a decision is then taken to go forward.”

On Thursday, National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to Ramaphosa to request him to provide a date when he can return to answer questions on the Phala Phala farm robbery.

