Man detained for murder of his lover and her grandmother

Siphumelele Khumalo

A 32-year-old man, who is hospitalised and under police supervision, currently awaits questioning for the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend and her 63-year-old grandmother.

Their lifeless bodies were found in their home in Mpumalanga on Monday.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the corpses were discovered by family members after they were contacted by the deceased 17-year-old’s employer as she failed to show up for work on Monday, nor was she answering their phone calls.

The 32-year-old man sustained injuries as a result of mob justice, and community members alleged that he stabbed himself with a knife.

According to police, they apprehended him for questioning at 2pm on Tuesday, and placed him under police guard in hospital so that he could give clarity and information that may assist in the investigation.

“The 17-year-old’s boyfriend is said to have been contacted to give family members the house keys but he reportedly denied any knowledge of the keys. When asked about the whereabouts of his girlfriend, he allegedly mentioned that his girlfriend was in hospital as she indicated that she was not feeling well.

“On the said Monday, at about 6pm, family members grew concerned and resorted to breaking the house window to investigate. They were reportedly met with two lifeless bodies covered with blankets, both had head injuries and bruises all over,” said Saps.

“We continue to experience senseless killings of the vulnerable groups and in this instance, it is a female senior citizen as well as a female minor.

“This is a matter of concern, however, police are working hard to get to the bottom of this – where any person who is behind their murder will have to face the full might of the law. A team of investigators have been assembled to investigate and we hope that they will make a breakthrough soon” said provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead as he disembowelled dead girlfriend