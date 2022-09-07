PICS: Alcohol valued at R5 million confiscated from illegal micro-distillery

Citizen Reporter

Officials in Gauteng shut down an illegal micro-distillery in Kathlehong on Tuesday and confiscated alcohol valued at R5 million.

Eleven suspects were arrested and will be charged with operating an illegal micro-distillery, contravening the Liquor Act and unlawful possession of ethanol.

Micro-distillery shut down

Illicit micro-distillery in Kathlehong. Photo: Saps

The task team comprised of Crime Intelligence, Provincial Investigation Unit, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, SAPS Katlehong, DPCI, Immigration Officers and Brand Protectors.

According to Colonel Dimakatso Sello, ten of the suspects are suspected to be foreign nationals and will be processed by Home Affairs.

Sello commended the multidisciplinary task team and urged the public to assist in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities on Crime Stop or the My Saps App.

Alcohol Responsibility

In other news, Sobriety Week kicked off on 6 September in Postmasburg, Northern Cape under the theme, ‘Sobriety is my responsibility.

The campaign was launched by Sgt Karlien Nel – in collaboration with the Northern Cape Liquor Board, FAMSA, TAD, the CPF, and the Departments of Health and Education – back in 2021.

In addition, 19 high school students participated in a public speaking competition, under the theme ‘Peer pressure in terms of Substance abuse and Moral regeneration’.

Photo: Saps

Three winners were selected and awarded trophies while all 19 participants received certificates and gift bags.

Sobriety Week 2022 aims to restore, rehabilitate and educate the youth on the dangers of substance abuse – specifically underage drinking.

Over the next few days, the team will inspect liquor outlets to ensure compliance and will enforce responsible trading as required.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.