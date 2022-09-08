Daily news update: Molefe’s R30m pension recovered, Meyiwa murder trial and Zuma vs Karyn Maughan

Citizen Reporter

Eskom recovers R30m unlawfully paid to Brian Molefe’s pension fund

Eskom has confirmed that it has successfully recovered the R30 million it unlawfully paid to former Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe’s Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) during 2016.

In July 2022, the North Gauteng High Court re-affirmed a 2018 high court judgement that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom.

In terms of the agreement, Eskom paid to the EPPF approximately R30 million to boost Molefe’s early retirement pension pay-out.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the parastatal will not provide any further comment on the matter.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer denies covering-up mistakes at crime scene

The five accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa appearing at the Pretoria High Court, 28 April 2022, Pretoria.

The State’s first witness in the murder trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has denied covering up mistakes in gathering evidence at the crime scene.

Forensic officer, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, on Wednesday was back in the dock in the Pretoria High Court to testify as one of the first forensic officers to arrive at the scene in 2014.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged botched robbery on 26 October, at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend and singer, Kelly Khumalo.

Sanef: Zuma private prosecution on journo an ‘attack on media freedom’

Former president Jacob Zuma during the 54th National Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on December 18, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of News24 journalist Karyn Maughan is an attack on media freedom.

Zuma launched the proceedings against Maughan and senior state prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The private prosecution comes after a criminal complaint opened by the former president in October last year at the Pietermaritzburg police station against Downer for allegedly leaking his confidential medical records to Maughan.

Dr Makgabo Manamela, who led the Life Esidimeni project, gives testifies during the arbitration process on November 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former Gauteng health director Dr Makgabo Manamela, after once again failing to appear at the ongoing Life Esidimeni inquest.

Makgabo’s no-show on Wednesday, again citing illness as a reason for her inability to testify, resulted in Judge Jowie Teffo issuing the warrant, held over until next week.

According to Makgabo’s medical certificate, she was unavailable to testify until 14 September, despite being subpoenaed to appear before the High Court in Pretoria.

UPDATE: Big Concerts responds to Justin Bieber’s world tour suspension

Music star Justin Bieber suspends world tour once again.

International pop star Justin Bieber made a surprise announcement early on Wednesday, that he has had to suspend his world tour, the Justice Tour once again.

The Sorry hitmaker posted on his social media accounts that his health has taken a toll once again.

Bieber’s last performance was in Rio, Brazil, this past weekend. He said “he gave everything,” however he has to take a break.

Bieber first suspended his world tour in June, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

WATCH: Sharks unveil new jersey — designed by a fan — for new URC season

Sharks players Aphelele Fassi and Marnus Potgieter in training ahead of the new URC season.

The Sharks have unveiled their new-look jersey for the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship season.

According to the Sharks, the jersey was designed by a fan, namely Lee James Retief, who lives in the UK.

In 2021, the Sharks ran a competition in which fans were invited to submit their designs for a new playing jersey.

