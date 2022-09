Just as we saw light at the end of our energy crisis tunnel, Eskom turned the lights out again – but there was even more ominous news from Europe. Countries in the European Union and the UK, heading towards winter, are facing huge increases in heating costs, which threaten not only to cripple their economies but could also put thousands of poor people at risk of death due to the cold. That’s all because, apparently, the West’s sanctions against Russia, over its invasion earlier this year of Ukraine, are backfiring. The conflict has sent oil prices soaring – although they...

