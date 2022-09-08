Phala Phala: Political parties to picket at the public protector’s office for release of report

Siphumelele Khumalo

Several political parties said they will on Friday picket at the Public Protector’s Office in Tshwane to spearhead the call for acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to release the report on Phala Phala.

Why are the political parties picketing?

The parties include the EFF, IFP, ACDP, UDM and Cope. The parties’ stance comes following the National Assembly’s Q and A session in August.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa said while he appreciated the public’s interest in the matter, he has been advised not to make any public statements on the matter.

Opposition Parties In Parliament will have a picket at Public Protector’s Office



The Acting Public Protector is in breach of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, by failing to release the Report on Phala Phala Farm within 30 days of the initial complaint#ReleasePhalaPhalaReport pic.twitter.com/qsASy8atmE — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 30, 2022

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Deputy President of the UDM Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said the aim of the picket is to create public awareness and put pressure on the Public Protector’s Office to release the report with immediate effect.

“Remember in terms of the Executive members’ Ethic Act 82 of 1998, it’s clear in Section 3 that she has 30 days to release a report, if she cannot meet the deadline, she must release another report but now it’s almost 90 days later, there is no report. Nothing, all that we are hearing is that it is a work-in-progress.”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo shared Kwankwa’s sentiments on SABC News. He reiterated that Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka was in breach of the Act.

“There is no justifiable reason for her to have not released the report so it means that she is deliberately dragging her feet. Opposition parties are not shy in approaching the judiciary to ensure that the public protector releases the report.”

“She must be compelled to do so. But what we are doing now is making society appreciate that there is an institution just sitting on a report, even just a preliminary version of it.

“So that the people of South Africa can appraise themselves on what the President did on Phala Phala farm. He is accused with money laundering, kidnapping and using State resources to conceal a crime,” said Sinawo.

Phala Phala woes

In June, former State Security Agency boss – supporter of former President Jacob Zuma – Arthur Fraser filed criminal charges against Ramaphosa.

According to Fraser’s 48-page affidavit, which was handed over to Rosebank Police, a domestic worker in the president’s employ, on his farm, had discovered an undisclosed sum of US dollars concealed in the furniture on the Phala Phala premises.

