13 children injured after being struck by car

Faizel Patel

At least thirteen children have been injured after they were struck by a light motor vehicle in Johannesburg South.

It is believed the accident happened on Thursday on 10th Street in La Roschelle when the driver lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer onto the pavement and colliding with the children.

ER24 and several other services arrived on the scene to find a light motor vehicle smashed against a street pole.

ALSO READ: One pupil dead, others injured after being hit by school bus

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said several children were found lying across the pavement.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that twelve children, aged between 8 and 13, had sustained minor to moderate injuries while a thirteenth child was in a critical condition. Medics treated the children and provided the critically injured with advanced life support.”

Meiring said the children were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

On Wednesday, one pupil died and seven others injured after being hit by a school bus while on their way to Dinokaneng Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark.

The school bus hit the pupils while they were waiting outside the hostel pickup point in Sebokeng.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said three of the pupils were rushed to the local hospital and four others were treated for minor injuries.

“Information at our disposal confirms that the learners were rushed to a local medical facility. One learner succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention, and three learners were hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries. Four learners were identified to have sustained minor injuries,” said GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Earlier this week, two children were among nine people killed in a head-on collision on the N1 bypass near Mall of the North in Polokwane.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene, an SUV lost control and collided head-on with a truck.

Chuene confirmed that nine people were killed in the crash. The deceased were all travelling in the SUV.

She said fatigue was suspected as the possible cause of the horror crash.

NOW READ: Carl Niehaus takes jab at Tito Mboweni with pilchards jibe on Twitter