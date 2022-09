Was it or wasn’t it. That is the question. Almost a fortnight ago thousands of invaders started occupying private land in Olievenhoutbosch, north of Sandton. Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) activists led the invasion. But party spokesperson Sinawo Tambo declined to comment, saying that he, and only he, speaks on behalf of the EFF. He never condemned the illegal land invasion. Yet at the genesis of the invasion, EFF Tshwane councillor Godwin Ratikwane Rabotoakana posted an open social media invitation saying the party was dishing out free land in Olievenhoutbosch on 27 August. Thereafter EFF activist, Alpha Radebe, said that invasion...

Was it or wasn’t it. That is the question. Almost a fortnight ago thousands of invaders started occupying private land in Olievenhoutbosch, north of Sandton.

Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) activists led the invasion. But party spokesperson Sinawo Tambo declined to comment, saying that he, and only he, speaks on behalf of the EFF.

He never condemned the illegal land invasion. Yet at the genesis of the invasion, EFF Tshwane councillor Godwin Ratikwane Rabotoakana posted an open social media invitation saying the party was dishing out free land in Olievenhoutbosch on 27 August.

Thereafter EFF activist, Alpha Radebe, said that invasion of vacant land, privately owned or not, was party policy and that several tracts of land had been identified. He said: “Where there is vacant and unused land, we will take it.

This is a national call that has cascaded down to the ground. If there is land where we can take our people, because they need a place to stay, that is precisely what we are doing right now (sic).”

Tambo did not deny the party’s intentions, but inferred that Radebe was speaking out of turn: “No one has any jurisdiction to speak on behalf of the EFF and its intentions nationally, or as it relates to provisions of services, without having liaised with the EFF communications office.”

Asked if the EFF condoned the invasion of private property and illegal electricity connections – and shown a copy of the social media post by its councillor in Tshwane – Tambo said: “Whoever told you what you are asking me spoke in their personal capacity, not on behalf of, or on instruction from, the EFF. I have no comment.”

He may have missed the screen grab of the post shared with him, and the retweet. Yet, presumably, the EFF communications office runs its social media accounts and EFF Gauteng’s Twitter account retweeted the open invitation to the land grab at the time.

At the invasion’s ground zero Radebe told The Citizen that electricity would be obtained by connecting to existing cables, ergo illegal connections.

Eskom denied the invaders were stealing electricity despite legal residents in the area saying the opposite. This week, shacks were removed with residents shooting at security guards engaged to clear the land.

Radebe, who said he was a local EFF branch chair, called the invasion a revolution and warned attempts to remove them would be met with violence.

Peter Seolela, another local party chair, said there was enough water available for the invaders from “pumps and pipes” in the area. “And where the electricity passes, we will connect into the grid.”