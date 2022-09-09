Sipho Mabena
9 Sep 2022
Safety concerns as Putco resumes operations in troubled areas

Striking workers have vowed no bus will leave a Putco bus depot, and those that somehow manage to do so will not return.

PUTCO - Strike
PUTCO bus drivers blocked PUTCOVILLE depot entrances in Johannesburg, 7 August 2022, demanding a 6% increase and bonuses from 2020. Putco refuses to pay the 6% salary increase and bonuses for that year due to the impact of COVID-19. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The safety of passengers and drivers has come into sharp focus as bus company Putco gears up to resume services in troubled areas, amid threats of violence and the dismissal of drivers seen as the instigators of the past week's strike action. The company intends resuming services in Mpumalanga and Gauteng following a week-long wild-cat strike by drivers demanding a 6% salary increase, and the immediate payment of 2020 bonuses. Instead, 105 drivers out of 1000 workers were served with letters of intention to dismiss on Monday, for their part in the illegal strike, while the company has said it...

