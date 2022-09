The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has left the world divided, with some celebrating her long life of service in the world and others calling on her successor, King Charles III, to “step up and make amends” for the relationship the monarchy had with colonialism. While it is still not clear what the future holds for the UK and the African continent, the debate about reparations for British colonialism waxed hot in many former colonies yesterday. Local callers to radio shows, newspaper letter writers and social media posters advised Charles to return the allegedly stolen Great Star of Africa,...

The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has left the world divided, with some celebrating her long life of service in the world and others calling on her successor, King Charles III, to “step up and make amends” for the relationship the monarchy had with colonialism.

While it is still not clear what the future holds for the UK and the African continent, the debate about reparations for British colonialism waxed hot in many former colonies yesterday.

Local callers to radio shows, newspaper letter writers and social media posters advised Charles to return the allegedly stolen Great Star of Africa, a diamond which was mined on 26 January, 1905 in Pretoria, which has a current estimated value of $400 million (R6.9 billion).

Speaking on Radio 702, commentator and author Victor Kgomoeswana said the death of the monarch should not be a cause for universal grief, but an opportunity to undo the damage the British Empire did through its rebranding of colonisation.

“She didn’t do anything benevolent… If she had done anything benevolent, South Africa would have been a much different country socioeconomically – and it is not,” he said. “You can go to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria … you will find the same trace of economic injustice that’s thanks to the UK.”

He suggested that the “stolen” artifacts, including the gems in the British crown jewels which came from Africa, should be returned.

Charles should consider leaving a legacy of undoing the damage done by colonialism, he said. One way could be to help Africa, in particular, to industrialise so it could beneficiate its mineral resources, instead of exporting them to former colonial powers.

Stellenbosch University futurist lecturer Dr Morné Mostert said the criticism and mixed feelings were essentially about the institution of the royal household and its association with the British Empire, rather than with the individual [Queen Elizabeth].

“It’s true the queen supported sanctions against the apartheid government when [former] British prime minister Margaret Thatcher opposed sanctions. And it was an example of where she showed humanity and empathy with the plights of the majority in SA.

“But the question is whether it’s sufficient for us to accept that they, the British royal family, in fact have empathy with the reality of a situation from which they themselves have benefitted.”

Mostert said while the institution of the royal family held cultural significance, it was outdated as a form of government in the 21st century, regardless of how hard they worked to create an illusion of their own superiority. Royal superiority was starting to crack.

“Now is there an opportunity for Charles? I think there is more than an opportunity. There is an obligation,” he said. “The British Empire has caused multigenerational damage to vast territories in the world – and that includes cultural damage – and I would suggest Charles, as a matter of urgency, shuts down immediately the British Museum and returns instantly all artefacts to African nations, for starters.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and former finance minister Tito Mboweni expressed sincere condolences to King Charles on her death.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters said they would not “mourn the death of Elizabeth, because her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and African’s history”.

“If there is really life and justice after death, may Elizabeth and her ancestors get what they deserve,” it said in a statement.

