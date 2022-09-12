Plans to hold part of Reed Dance at eNyokeni Royal Palace deepen divisions

Narissa Subramoney

As divisions within the Zulu Royal Family deepen, a faction of the family on Sunday called on Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, not to hold an important cultural event at the eNyokeni Royal Palace, saying the palace is currenly the seat of “another king”.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is scheduled to preside over the second leg of the Reed Dance ceremony billed to take place at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.

It is the same palace where King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s rival, Prince Simakade Zulu, early last month declared himself the legitimate king of the Zulu nation.

Prince Simakade Zulu spokesperson, Prince Madlakapheli Zulu, described plans to hold the Reed Dance ceremony at the eNkonyeni Royal Palace as “highly provocative”.

“In case there are those you are not aware, King Simakade kaZwelithini resides at the eNyokeni Royal Palace.

While we remain committed to the unity of the royal family, we are concerned that there are individuals who are doing everything in their power to tear the royal family apart. It's the same people who we believe ill-advised our brother [King Misuzulu kaZwelithini] to hold an event at the eNyokeni Royal Palace.

Entering of the kraal ceremony

Late last month, King Misuzulu performed the entering the kraal ceremony at the kwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma where thousands of his subjects pledged their loyalty to him.

By holding the entering the kraal ritual at the kwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, Prince Mandlakapheli said, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini made that palace his official seat.

“As such, we don’t expect him to hold events at another palace, particularly the eNyokeni Royal Palace which belongs to another king,” he said.

Asked whether there were plans to block King Misuzulu kaZwelithini should he proceed with plans to hold the Reed Dance — which is meant to recognise Zulu maidens for keeping their virginity, Prince Mandlakayipheli said he was concerned that there would be “disturbances”.

Personally, I would never be part of any plans to stop him. However, my concerns are around the fact that the Zulu nation is massive and includes followers who feel strongly about the issue of succession. My worry is that ordinary people might feel obliged to defend the eNyokeni Royal Palace. It’s because of these reasons that I continue to appeal to my brother to revisit his plan of holding the ceremony at eNyokeni.

However, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, said all the Zulu Royal Palaces, including the eNyokeni, belonged to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The Zulu nation has only one king, and that’s King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. The reason why the Reed Dance was being held at the eNyokeni Royal Palace is that it is the palace where all cultural ceremonies such as the Reed Dance, are held. It’s not true that there is another king currently living at the eNyokeni Palace. The only Zulu nation king recognised by the South African government is King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The first leg of the Reed Dance was held at eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal a week ago.

This article originally appeared on The Witness