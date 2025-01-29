5 reasons why PrimeXBT is becoming a popular CFD broker in South Africa

Leading multi-asset broker PrimeXBT has been named ‘Fastest Growing CFD Broker, South Africa 2024’ by the renowned global financial publication World Finance. The broker has been steadily expanding its presence in the region since its acquisition of a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) licence and subsequent launch in South Africa last year. PrimeXBT’s Senior Market Analyst, Matthew Hayward, commented on the award, stating that it validates the company’s efforts to provide a superior trading experience to South African traders.

PrimeXBT is known for its user-friendly all-in-one platform which gives traders a seamless access to over 100 markets in one place. The broker also offers some of the most competitive trading conditions in the industry and focuses on providing localised trading experience.

Let’s look at the five key reasons why PrimeXBT was named ‘Fastest Growing CFD Broker, South Africa 2024’, and why local traders choose it.

1. Forex, CFDs & Crypto Futures all in one

One of the main benefits of PrimeXBT’s offering is its innovative platform, which provides access to 100+ markets, including Forex, Crypto Futures, and CFDs on Cryptocurrencies, Indices and Commodities. Moreover, traders can also choose to trade Forex, Indices and Commodities on the popular MT5 platform. This enables traders to gain exposure to a wide range of markets, helping them diversify their portfolios and better manage risks, all from a single place.

PrimeXBT focuses on accessibility, with minimum deposits as low as $1 and leverage of up to 1,000x helping lower barriers to entry, meaning traders can engage with the markets with a smaller initial investment. As with any trading activity however, it’s important to understand the risks involved. While the broker provides a range of tools, including stop loss and take profit, to help traders manage these, having a well-thought-out strategy in place is essential.

2. Safe and secure trading environment

PrimeXBT’s acquisition of a FSCA licence means traders in South Africa can enjoy the confidence and security that come from trading with a regulated broker. It provides clients with a level of protection while also reinforcing the broker’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency. The broker has also been operating since 2018, growing to serve clients in more than 150 countries. This global expertise provides local traders with a solid foundation to build on, as well as ensuring they enjoy a stable trading experience.

PrimeXBT has also focused on ensuring all client data and funds are protected and secure. The broker achieves this using the latest cybersecurity protocols and encryption to provide the safest possible environment for traders. Clients also benefit from 24/7 support, meaning they can get help and answers to any questions from human agents at any time.

3. Fees as low as 0% on Forex, Indices and Commodities

With some of the most competitive trading conditions available, PrimeXBT is an attractive option for traders in South Africa seeking a cost-effective way to engage with the markets. The broker charges trading fees starting from 0% on all non-Crypto CFDs, with spreads starting as low as 0.1. For Crypto CFDs, there is a minor fee of 0.05%, while for Crypto Futures the trading fees start as low as 0.01%.

The broker also works with top-tier liquidity providers to ensure its clients enjoy deep liquidity and fast order matching on all their trades. This provides added stability while also allowing traders to act quickly when identifying potential market opportunities.

4. Rewards and bonuses based on trading activity

PrimeXBT’s innovative and robust Reward Centre allows clients to complete various trading challenges for a possibility to earn exclusive bonuses and rewards. All bonuses are kept in a dedicated Reward Account, allowing for easy management and redemption across client’s trading accounts. This includes the up to $500 Welcome Bonus for active traders, as well as any rewards earned through the Trader Tasks system, which offers turnover-linked bonuses based on trading activity (T&C apply).

By providing a consistent stream of rewards and bonuses, PrimeXBT motivates traders to keep learning and take the next steps in their trading journey. It also offers clients a sense of accomplishment upon achieving specific milestones and gives them goals to aim for, helping further develop their knowledge and skills.

5. Localised trading experience

PrimeXBT is also offering localised trading experience to its clients. This includes providing popular instruments to trade, supporting different languages, and offering a variety of local deposit and withdrawal options to make account funding simpler for local traders. This focus on localisation extends to South Africa, where the broker has introduced various elements to its offering that are attractive to local traders.

Tradable instruments include currency pairs featuring the South African rand like USDZAR, while popular Commodities and Indices like Gold and the NASDAQ are also available. South African traders can deposit and withdraw in their local currency, while PrimeXBT also provides support for a range of popular payment methods, including regional banks and third-party providers like Capitec Pay.

Better experience for South African traders

Being named ‘Fastest Growing CFD Broker, South Africa 2024’ shows how committed PrimeXBT has been to providing South African traders with a better trading experience since launching in the region. With its innovative all-in-one platform and MT5, competitive conditions, regulated trading environment, and localised offering, the broker is becoming a popular choice among local traders.

Learn more about PrimeXBT South Africa.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated in our website.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.