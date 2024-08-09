ACSA suspends executive over possible irregularities in R115m biometric tender

Mthokozisi Mncwabe's suspension will enable ACSA to conduct further investigations.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 8 July 2010: O.R Tambo International Airport is ready for the 2010 Fifa World Cup final match rush in Johannesburg, South Africa on 8 July 2010. Airport Company of South Africa (ACSA) is making sure everything will run smooth on the big day and no problems will be experienced which caused chaos at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft)

Despite stating that there were no allegations of irregularities a week ago, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has now confirmed the suspension of its chief information officer in relation to a technology tender.

Mthokozisi Mncwabe has been placed on precautionary suspension after “prima facie evidence of wrongdoing” was uncovered in a biometric and digital identity technology project.

ACSA tender ‘irregularities’

The ACSA conceded that it announced on 3 August that there were no irregularities in the procurement processes in legal proceedings before the high court.

“This was indeed true based on the information we had at the time and statements issued by those involved in the project.

“We have since undertaken a preliminary investigation and have now found that there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in relation to the biometric and digital identity technology project.

“It is on this basis that the chief information officer has been placed on precautionary suspension,” Acsa spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said in a statement on Thursday.

ALSO READ: ACSA’s R21.7bn investment plan approved for SA’s airports

Mncwabe’s suspension will enable ACSA to conduct further investigations and provide a public report on their findings.

Mulibana explained that the state-owned entity (SOE) had issued a tender for a project aimed at automating border controls and implementing new biometric technology.

The contract, worth R115 million, was awarded to French multinational technology company IDEMIA, with a requirement that at least 30% of the value be subcontracted to a South African, Black-owned enterprise.

Impasse between contractors

IDEMIA partnered with the local company InfoVerge, but the relationship eventually deteriorated.

This prompted the intervention of ACSA, according to Mulibana.

“ACSA became aware of an impasse between the two business partners and engaged both companies with a view to foster an amicable resolution in the interest of delivering on the contract.

“Despite Acsa’s efforts, the two business partners could not reach an amicable resolution.

READ MORE: ACSA satisfied by response to medical emergency at OR Tambo despite claims of ‘shocking service’ by Pappas

“This resulted in InfoVerge approaching the high court Gauteng local division, seeking relief to set aside ACSA’s decision to award the tender for the provision of automated border control project to IDEMIA.”

ACSA was cited as a second respondent in the court papers.

Mulibana added that ACSA was currently “considering options” regarding its contract with IDEMIA.

ACSA denies discrimination claims

Last month, ACSA dismissed allegations of discrimination after reports suggested that some passengers were targeted during airport searches.

The company stated that it has no policies or procedures that discriminate against passengers based on gender, race, cultural beliefs, or religion.

NOW READ: ACSA says airports unaffected by Microsoft global outage