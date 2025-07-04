Malatsi outlines four areas to propel SA into the digital era

Malatsi said SA has entered a new era where AI and digitalisation are rapidly impacting every person, home, and industry.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, says the Government of National Unity (GNU) has placed digital inclusion at the heart of its developmental agenda, outlining four focus areas to propel the country into the digital era.

Malatsi unpacked the four areas of focus during his welcome address at Huawei South Africa Connect 2025.

Connecting SA

The platform brings together government, industry, and innovators, collaborating to build an inclusive digital economy that connects South Africans “not just to technology, but to real opportunities, dignity, and hope.”

Malatsi said the platform is a reflection of the country’s shared commitment to using technology to solve challenges and create new opportunities for institutions and for South Africans.

“I must take this opportunity to thank Huawei for always stepping up when I’ve called on them to support our efforts to expand access to smart devices. Their consistent willingness to assist has fast-tracked our ability to put smart devices in our people’s hands,” Malatsi said.

New era

Malatsi said the country has entered a new era where artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation are rapidly impacting every person, home, and industry.

“I remain encouraged by the potential of technologies like AI, 5G, and cloud computing to advance our national priorities.

“As one of the leading digital hubs on the continent — and as the current holder of the G20 Presidency — South Africa is not only embracing new technologies, we are helping to shape how they are applied across the continent and the globe,” Malatsi said.

Malatsi said during his current term, the following elements are where he and his department will prioritise as must-achieve goals.

Devices

The first is working towards achieving 100% connectivity in South Africa by 2029.

“Through SA Connect Phase 2, we are extending broadband access to schools, clinics and libraries in underserviced areas,” Malatsi said.

He said this includes concluding the Broadcast Digital Migration process to free up spectrum, expanding 5G infrastructure, and modernising public facilities with open-access fibre.

“We have also seen access to devices being addressed by removing the “smartphone tax” for phones that cost less than R2 500. This is a meaningful step toward reducing barriers for low-income households to access smart devices. It is one small step in a long journey of eliminating barriers to affordable smart devices.”

Skills

Malatsi said South Africa is investing in digital skills.

He said digital inclusion means nothing without the ability to use technology meaningfully.

“Through the national Digital and Future Skills Strategy, our aim is to empower 70% of the population with basic digital skills by 2029.

“This includes integrating digital literacy into basic education and scaling community-based learning initiatives. These efforts target not only students, but also job seekers, workers in transition, and vulnerable groups such as women and persons with disabilities to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital economy,” Malatsi said.

Productivity

Malatsi said his department is also promoting the productive use of digital technologies to ensure that connectivity translates into real opportunities.

“This means using the internet not just for entertainment, but as a tool to access government services, run online businesses, reach new markets and connect with job opportunities”.

Support

Malatsi said his department is determined to make South Africa the most attractive destination for ICT investment on the continent.

“That means providing policy certainty, reforming procurement systems, while upholding our national transformation goals.

“We have already taken important steps, including issuing the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) policy direction to unlock private sector investment and reforming SITA’s procurement model to improve delivery and enable competition,” Malatsi said.

Consultative process

Malatsi said his department is also launching a consultative process to conduct a comprehensive review of South Africa’s legislative and policy landscape.

“Through this process, we will co-create a regulatory environment that is conducive for inclusive growth, innovation and competition in the ICT sector.

“These four priorities form the foundation of our strategy to build a digitally inclusive, innovative, and high-performing digital ecosystem for all South Africans,” Malatsi said.

Malatsi said gatherings like South Africa Connect matter because it enable government, industry, innovators, and civil society to align efforts, leverage resources, and deliver tangible solutions that directly impact citizens.

