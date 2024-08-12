Airlink faces penalties from Botswana Civil Aviation Authority

The Botswana Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) said it would penalise Airlink for marketing and selling flights without approval.

An Airlink Embraer performs at the Rand airshow held at the Rand airport, 3 September 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Botswana Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) issued a stern warning on Monday and said it would penalise independent carrier Airlink for advertising and selling tickets for scheduled flights between Gaborone and Cape Town prematurely.

This, the regulator said, was done without the necessary authorisation.

The CAAB said that Airlink had not yet been granted permission to operate on the route, thereby violating Botswana’s Civil Aviation Regulations.

CAAB spokesperson Modipe Chris Nkwe expressed the organisation’s concerns over Airlink’s actions.

Consequently, he said, the CAAB has fined Airlink for these violations and demanded that the airline immediately withdraw all marketing related to the Gaborone-Cape Town route as well as stop the sale of tickets.

Airlink issued apology

Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster tendered the carrier’s apology to the CAAB late on Monday.

“There was an oversight on Airlink’s part to offer seats for sale prematurely and we will remedy this. Although Airlink holds a valid foreign operator permit to provide air services between South Africa and Botswana, the process of getting this particular route included on the permit is still being finalised,” he said.

ALSO READ: Legal action is a big deal, SAA board

Airlink immediately withdrew the flights from the reservations system upon receiving correspondence from the Botswana regulator, said Foster. The quantum of the fines imposed was not available from Airlink at the time of filing this article.

Incidentally, on the same day as the CAAB caution about Airlink, Air Botswana announced increased frequencies on its route between Cape Town and Gabarone.

The announcement came along with news on fresh routes into South Africa and Namibia from various other points of origin in Botswana. The carrier also reinstated routes from Maun, Kasane, Francistown, and Johannesburg.

Air Botswana launches new flights

Lulu Rasebotsa, chief executive officer of Air Botswana said that its network additions are popular destinations for both business and leisure travel.

“We are excited to offer convenient air travel between the cities for the advancement of economic activities in all the countries, particularly Botswana,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nkwe emphasised that the CAAB flexing its regulatory muscle was related to its primary role of protecting consumers by ensuring compliance with its civil aviation regulations.

“Issues of non-compliance are taken seriously and addressed severely,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Tainted’ SAA executive still in job despite Airlink saga

Despite this setback, Foster said that Airlink’s commitment to supporting Botswana’s economic growth remained unchanged.

“Airlink has been a long-standing supporter and enabler of Botswana’s economic growth by helping it promote and connect Gaborone, Maun, and Kasane, which are important tourism and business destinations, with international markets,” he said.

Rasebotsa said that Air Botswana’s route launches, reinstatements and frequency increases were a “strategic move’ that is directly linked to the airline’s expansion plans and sustainability.

Furthermore, she said, “Both these new and reinstated routes as well as increased frequencies will strengthen our footprint in the region and simultaneously offer increased flight options to the travelling community within Botswana and beyond.”

Airlink optimistic about Botswana market

Foster was optimistic about the future of his airline’s operations to and from Botswana and noted the potential for further strengthening of ties between the countries.

“We look forward to extending this mutually beneficial relationship and enhancing Botswana’s connections with the world through Johannesburg and Cape Town,” he said.

Airlink’s designation by South Africa’s aeronautical authorities allows the airline to operate up to seven flights a week between Cape Town and Gaborone, Foster said.

ALSO READ: SAA top executive faces criminal charges over sensitive data