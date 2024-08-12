Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

12 Aug 2024

04:30 am

Legal action is a big deal, SAA board

Clearly, the SAA board does not regard allegations of theft of a competitor’s intellectual and commercial property to be a big deal.

South African Airways board Derek Hanekom Airlink

South African Airways (SAA) airbus A340. Picture: iStock

It is astonishing that, eight months into a potentially reputation-wrecking issue involving one of its senior executives, the board of directors of South African Airways (SAA) has not even met to discuss the matter.

According to board chair Derek Hanekom, the matter “may” be tabled at its next meeting.

Clearly, the SAA board does not regard allegations of theft of a competitor’s intellectual and commercial property to be a big deal.

Last week, we confirmed that a criminal complaint had been filed against SAA’s head of sales and marketing, Carla da Silva, and several other staff members who report to her.

ALSO READ: SAA accused of breaking the law as it ducks money matters

The charge was laid last week by her former employer, Airlink, and comes on the heels of civil action for the alleged theft of sensitive data from the airline.

The legal actions suggest, at minimum, highly unethical behaviour by Da Silva and others in SAA.

Surely, one would have thought, such serious accusations should have been discussed as a matter of urgency by the board, which has a fiduciary duty to protect the reputation of the airline.

Perhaps its members think The Citizen will go away and forget about the story.

Because it is taxpayer money shoring up SAA, we certainly won’t let this go.

Read more on these topics

Airlink Derek Hanekom South African Airways (SAA)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES