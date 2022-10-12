Amended state capture report released

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has released the amended version of the state capture report, reflecting corrections by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Earlier this month, Zondo was given the greenlight to make slight amendments to the State Capture report.

Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Commission, had approached the Pretoria High Court in August seeking approval to fix mistakes in the report, which included numerous grammatical and language errors and wrong figures.

Zondo was also been given permission to add an analysis of the evidence of two witnesses, which was unintentionally left out in the final report.

At the time he went to court, the Chief Justice insisted that the corrections would prejudice nobody, and they would be in the public interest, adding that the mistakes in the report were due to exhaustion.

In a judgment delivered by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, the court ruled that corrected versions of two volumes of the report may be delivered to Ramaphosa.

At the time, the court said the report must be handed to Ramaphosa by 10 October.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed it had received the amended version of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture Report, which incorporates corrections made by Zondo.



The amended reported is available and can be downloaded from the Presidency’s website.

Implementation deadline

The president has to submit the state capture report on 22 October, and also present an action plan for implementation of the report’s 358 recommendations.

“We are looking to see how it touches on our own implementation deadlines, [but] the implementation plan is being finalised. The political will is there.

“When we bring the implementation plan to parliament that is when the will of the government will become clear that indeed we are serious and we have the will to do so,” Ramaphosa said during a Q&A session on 29 September.

He further said the plan would indicate which recommendations have been prioritised for implementation.





