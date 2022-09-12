Zondo’s court bid to correct state capture report likely to raise suspicions, say experts

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s decision to apply to court to make corrections to the commission’s report raised many suspicions. Experts reacted by saying that even though he was legally entitled to apply for corrections, from a social perspective the decision was likely to harm the integrity of the report itself. Attorney Zac Moselane said he believed that people had a right to wonder why did the chief justice have the report published only to come back and request to amend it. However, Moselane also said it was important for people to ask themselves what was it that he wanted to...

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s decision to apply to court to make corrections to the commission’s report raised many suspicions.

Experts reacted by saying that even though he was legally entitled to apply for corrections, from a social perspective the decision was likely to harm the integrity of the report itself.

Attorney Zac Moselane said he believed that people had a right to wonder why did the chief justice have the report published only to come back and request to amend it.

However, Moselane also said it was important for people to ask themselves what was it that he wanted to amend.

“Is he amending allegations in the report? Is he amending facts in the report? It all depends on what is it that he wants to amend,” Moselanee said.

According to the Sunday Times, the chair of the state capture commission made an application to the High Court in Pretoria to approve corrections which related to part 6, which was the final part of the report.

Zondo said these corrections would prejudice nobody, and they would be in the public interest. He also noted that whoever was aggrieved by findings and changes to the document should feel free to institute such legal proceedings as they may choose to institute.

institute.

The corrections which Zondo wanted to make reportedly included numerous grammatical and language errors and wrong figures. These mistakes in the report were due to exhaustion, Zondo said.

