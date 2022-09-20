ANC Limpopo elects new leaders

Alex Japho Matlala

The ANC in Limpopo’s Norman Mashabane region elected a new crop of leaders in five subregions over the weekend.

The elective conferences were held from Friday to Saturday in Mark Shope, Giyani, Letaba, Maruleng and Ba-Phalaborwa.

Although all the subregions, under the watchful eye of political principal Pule Shayi, went to the conferences with the clear understanding of rallying behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, some pockets of ANC members still harboured a belief that economic power should come before political power.

In the Mark Shope subregion of Tzaneen, King Solomon Masilo Maloko was elected by the majority of delegates as subregional chair.

Maloko was elected with Edny Ntimbane as deputy, George Mkhabela as secretary, Connie Ramothwala as deputy secretary and Godfrey Masiele as treasurer.

Martin Makwela was elected subregional chair in Maruleng while Mohlatlole Nkuke was elected secretary.

Mahira Maseokameng was elected Ba-Phalaborwa subregional chair while Victor Rapatsa was elected subregional secretary.

In Giyani Richard Mashale was elected chair while Governor Mbembani was elected secretary. In Letaba, Sam Mothomogolo was elected chair while Rito Baloyi was elected secretary.

Maloko is one of a few ANC leaders who led the party at the time Limpopo was still under the leadership of former premier Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

He was an ANC ward councillor in the Motupa, Relela cluster, under the Greater Tzaneen municipality. During his tenure, water provision, access bridges and refuse collection was the order of the day.

His comrades praised him for empowering youth with jobs at local municipalities while the disabled, women and people from poorer families praised him for food parcels, free education and RDP houses.

“It is within my blood to work for the community, to provide for then and to change their lives for the better,” said Maloko.

