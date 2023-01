The ANC in Limpopo plans to boot out Alpheus Thulare, former mayor for the Lephalale municipality in the Waterberg, this week. The Citizen was reliably informed that the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) resolved to fire Thulare during a planned meeting this week. Thulare is accused of failing to follow PEC instructions for five months. In September last year, the PEC ordered him to resign as mayor for the troubled Lephalale municipality in an effort to give way for the election and appointment of ANC bigwig and council member ,Aaron Mokgehle. Thulare 'defied' the PEC The party's orders were to...

Thulare ‘defied’ the PEC

The party’s orders were to be implemented with immediate effect, but the former mayor refused to resign and opted to take the PEC to court for unfair treatment.

“It is through this defiance that the ANC decided to charge him. He was hauled before the party’s disciplinary hearing in December, where he was found guilty.” a source from the PEC told The Citizen yesterday.

“Thulare was accused of being ill-disciplined, divisive, defiant and of failing to heed the ANC’s orders,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the matter.

“The PEC’s plan is to use this case as a mirror to those who become arrogant and ill-disciplined. You cannot behave as if the ANC is your own house. No-one is bigger than the ANC. We must all be allowed to lead and be led. Who ever behaves otherwise must be made to face the music,” added the source.

Suspension appealed

An insider, who also asked for his name to be withheld, confirmed the PEC planned to fire Thulare during a meeting to be held some time this week.

According to the party, his dismissal would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders because “no-one shows the ANC the middle finger and gets away with it”.

Yesterday, Thulare confirmed he was found guilty at the hearing. “My membership was suspended for five years, three of which was reserved. That means I will only serve two years of the sanction.

“But I have since appealed the decision with the ANC’s national disciplinary committee.

Called for comment, PEC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the matter has not yet been brought to his attention.

