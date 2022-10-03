Alex Japho Matlala
Dispute over Lephalale mayor goes on

The council has a total of 29 councillors but only a few turned up to this crucial sitting and did not form a quorum.

Alpheus Thulare Image Lephalale local municipality
Another planned council sitting to appoint a new municipal mayor for the beleaguered Lephalale local municipality in Limpopo has failed to take place. The sitting scheduled for Friday, was to nominate and elect a new mayor. The council has a total of 29 councillors but only a few turned up to this crucial sitting and did not form a quorum. ALSO READ: Limpopo mayor loses case against ANC to remain in position The failed meeting was one of many which were planned before but failed due to political infighting. Yesterday, ANC subregional chair John Serakalala said the failure could only...

