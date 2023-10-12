News

12 Oct 2023

Bakers in a fix as avian flu affects supply of eggs

You may have to pay extra for your baked goods, as the avian flu-induced egg shortage has impacted on bakeries and home industries.

Nompumelelo Busane, who works at KC’s Butter Biscuits Confectionery, situated on Ormond Street in Pietermaritzburg said the bakery has been affected by the limitations on the supply of eggs, due to the avian flu outbreak. Photo: Nqubeko Mbhele/ The Witness

