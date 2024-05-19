Update: Worker rescued after construction site tragedy in Ballito

Remarkably, the fifth worker survived despite being trapped under the sand for at least six hours. It is believed that his legs were pinned under a section of the gabion wall.

Rescuers in Ballito, located on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, have successfully freed a construction worker who was trapped under sand for hours at a construction site.

The man, reportedly in critical condition, was promptly taken to the hospital. Tragically, four of his colleagues lost their lives following an embankment collapse on Saturday morning, reports SABC News.

According to reports, the construction workers were engaged in constructing a gabion wall at a residential construction site when the embankment gave way, burying five of them. Rescuers managed to retrieve four workers, who were declared dead at the scene.

A trauma surgeon was also called to the scene to assist with the rescue mission.

A relative of some of the construction workers arrived at the scene late on Saturday afternoon, expressing frustration over the lack of information provided to the families. She revealed her distress, unsure if her two nephews, who were working at the site, were among the deceased.

Rescue operations faced setbacks earlier in the day when multiple sand collapses rendered the site too dangerous. Consequently, efforts were temporarily suspended. To aid in the rescue efforts, an excavator was brought on sit to assist in digging out the trapped individuals.

Funeral arrangements are underway for those who died in the George building collapse.

Burial services company Avbob is assisting 25 families to repatriate bodies of their loved ones to countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique, reports eNCA.

According to the municipality’s most recent update, there were 62 individuals on site when the building collapse happened. Of these, 34 people were successfully rescued, but 33 individuals lost their lives, including five individuals who were initially rescued but later passed away due to their injuries in the hospital.

The site has been classified as a crime scene and has been officially turned over for a formal police investigation.

Calls are growing for the investigation to be concluded so that the families of the victims can find closure.

