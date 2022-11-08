WATCH: Blood Moon Luna eclipse to light up sky

Faizel Patel

On Tuesday, the Earth, Sun and Moon will align to create a Blood Moon eclipse, turning Earth’s nearest neighbour an eerie blood-red hue.

Last lunar eclipse

According to NASA, the last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur on 8 November 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025.

A total lunar eclipse – sometimes called a #BloodMoon – is set to peak Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5:17am ET (1017 UTC). It's the last one until 2025.



Find out if you’re in an eclipse viewing area or watch it live with @NASAMoon experts: https://t.co/wm937tJHVe pic.twitter.com/CIOwcjyb6p— NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2022

What is a lunar eclipse?

NASA said a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

“In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue.”

ALSO READ: Over 3 million people to fly to the moon on NASA’s Artemis I

“Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon,” NASA said.

Observing the lunar eclipse

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse will begin at 3.02am EST (0802 GMT) and reaches totality at 5.16am EST (1016 GMT) before ending at 8.56am EST (1356 GMT).

The “blood moon” stage of the eclipse where the Moon is entirely in Earth’s shadow will be visible across North and Central America and in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru. In Puerto Rico, the Moon sets just after totality begins.

The eclipse is also visible in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Viewers in Alaska and Hawaii will have the opportunity to see every stage of the eclipse, according to NASA.

South Africa?

Sadly, South Africans will not get to physically see the blood moon but you can watch it online and have several free options available.

View the eclipse via telescopes around the world:

Live Stream the Lunar Eclipse on 8 November

You can also visit NASA’s Dial-a-Moon for a visualisation of the eclipse.

The webcast shows:

The Moon enters the Earth’s penumbra, the outer part of the shadow. The Moon begins to dim, but the effect is quite subtle.

The Moon begins to enter Earth’s umbra and the partial eclipse begins. To the naked eye, as the Moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk. The part of the Moon inside the umbra will appear very dark.

The entire Moon is now in the Earth’s umbra. The Moon will turn a coppery-red. Try binoculars or a telescope for a better view. If you want to take a photo, use a camera on a tripod with exposures of at least several seconds.

As the Moon exits Earth’s umbra, the red colour fades. It will look as if a bite is being taken out of the opposite side of the lunar disk as before.

The whole Moon is in Earth’s penumbra, but again, the dimming is subtle.

The eclipse is over.

Image: NASA

ALSO READ: Phaethon: Gigantic, blue near-Earth asteroid accelerates, acts strangely