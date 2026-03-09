News

Five killed, 60 foreign nationals injured in Eastern Cape head-on crash

The main cause of the crash will be subjected to further investigation by various law enforcement agencies.

The accident between the VW Polo and the bus carrying the Zimbabwean nationals occurred on the N6 road between KuGompo (East London) and Stutterheim on Sunday night. Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department.

Five people have been killed, and 60 foreign nationals injured, after a motor vehicle and a bus collided in the Eastern Cape.

The accident between the VW Polo and the bus carrying the Zimbabwean nationals occurred on the N6 road between KuGompo (East London) and Stutterheim on Sunday night.

Zimbabwean nationals

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Makhaya Khomisa said the bus carrying 60 Zimbabwean nationals was travelling towards Stutterheim when it collided head-on with the VW Polo.

Khomisa said the VW Polo, with five occupants, became trapped beneath the bus.

“Jaws of life were used to extricate the deceased from the VW Polo. It is alleged that the Bus and VW Polo were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the accident. The injured passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital for further medical evaluation.”

Investigation

Khomisa said the main cause of the crash will be subjected to further investigation by various law enforcement agencies.

“The case of culpable homicide and reckless driving has been opened at Stutterheim police station. Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured passengers a speedy recovery.”

Nqatha has urged motorists to obey the rules of the road.

Eastern Cape crash

Last month, a fatal crash claimed seven lives, including that of a minor in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred on the N2 near Bhisho/Bulembu Airport outside Qonce on a Wednesday.

The seven were confirmed dead on the scene, while two other occupants were sent to Grey Hospital for medical treatment.

Culpable homicide

It is alleged that a bakkie carrying six passengers collided with the side of a small vehicle before crashing into another bakkie.

Eastern Cape Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a case of culpable homicide was opened.

Nqatha conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

