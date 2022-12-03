Two dead, at least 15 missing after flash floods wash away church group in Jukskei River

Citizen Reporter

Multiple bodies have been pulled from the Jukskei River. after flash floods apparently swept away several people in Johannesburg.

Several people are still missing, while at least one person has been transported to hospital.

Search for bodies

Part of Grayston Drive was closed on Saturday as emergency medical services scoured the area for survivors and more bodies.

According to Private Security company Vision Tactical, at least 20 bodies had been pulled from the river early on Saturday evening.

This could, however, not be confirmed by Johannesburg EMS, who said they were still determining the exact number of dead and missing.

Specialized Support Units on scene following the recovery of around 20 bodies in the Jukskei River as a result of this afternoon’s flash floods.



Units are on scene with law enforcement.



⛔️ Currently Grayston Drive off ramp is closed off.

Church group among victims

A source claimed that among the bodies were several members of a church group that were conducting a baptism ritual in the river, and were caught in a flash flood following heavy rains in the Atholl area on Saturday afternoon.

It is believed that some of the victims were children.

Johannesburg EMS were reported to be taking control of the scene. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the incident on Saturday evening.

EMS workers worked into Saturday evening looking for survivors. Picture: Supplied

He could not, however, confirm the exact number of bodies found in the river, nor how many people were in the group, as investigations were still ongoing and EMS members were still searching for bodies and survivors.

He confirmed that rescuers from various Emergency Services together with Saps were combing the scene with the assistance of a helicopter.This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

The original headline indicated that 20 people were dead, but this has been updated to reflect the latest information.